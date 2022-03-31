How to watch Moonshot online: stream Cole Sprouse's outer space rom-com

If you're looking for something cute and wholesome to stream (or you just want something that takes place in outer space), you can watch Moonshot online by logging into HBO Max right now. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes rising stars Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor, the YA sci-fi film just landed on HBO Max today and will only be available through that streaming service for the foreseeable future.

While it may not rank among the best movies on HBO Max, the film nevertheless looks adorable and fun enough to keep you sufficiently entertained on your next movie night. Moonshot takes place in a future where Mars has been terraformed and people travel back and forth between Earth and the Red Planet on a regular basis. A barista named Walt (played by Cole Sprouse) sneaks onto one of these space shuttles and meets up with Sophie (Condor), who is currently en route to visit her long-distance boyfriend who lives and works on Mars. Hilarity, adventure, and of course, romantic tension ensue as the duo embarks on a 35-day voyage through the solar system. Other characters include Leon (played by Zach Braff), a fellow passenger who appears to offer Walt some seriously-needed relationship advice.

Netflix is usually thought to be the best place for watching YA rom-coms, so it's nice to see HBO Max picking up such a promising film. HBO Max has a massive library of TV shows and films, and the streaming service is available in over 60 countries worldwide. Read on to see how you can stream Moonshot now, plus the complete cast and a look at the official trailer.

How to Watch Moonshot

HBO Max | $9.99/mo with ads or $14.99/mo ad-free HBO Max is home to a massive library of over 10,000 titles and original shows like Euphoria and John Cena's Peacemaker. Moonshot is an HBO original so the streaming service is the only place where you can watch the sci-fi romantic comedy online. You can pay $9.99/month for an ad-supported version or $14.99/month for ad-free streaming. HBO Max itself doesn't offer a free trial, but if you add it to an existing Hulu subscription you can get a full week for free (which is plenty of time to watch Moonshot). Once the seven days are up, you can choose to either cancel your HBO Max add-on or pay $14.99/month on top of your Hulu subscription.

Who stars in Moonshot?

Moonshot stars Cole Sprouse as the barista Walt and Lana Condor as Sophie, a college student who is struggling to maintain an (extremely) long-distance relationship with her boyfriend (Mason Gooding) who is living on Mars. Rom-com fans might recognize Condor from her lead role in the To All The Boys Netflix film series, while Sprouse got his start as a child actor in the Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Other cast members include Zach Braff, who plays fellow passenger Leon Kovi, and Emily Rudd, who plays a character named Ginny.

Moonshot Official Trailer

Interested in seeing how HBO Max holds up against the competition? Check out our breakdown of Peacock vs. HBO Max to see how each site fares, and once you're ready to commit, take a look at our How to watch HBO Max guide.