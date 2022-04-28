How to watch Made For Love Season 2: streaming info, release date, and cast

Since the twisted first season wrapped up last spring, fans have been eagerly awaiting the day that they could watch Made for Love season 2 online. The HBO original, based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, earned critical acclaim for its humorous and uniquely disturbing look at love and technology, and the highly-anticipated second season is scheduled to premiere tonight (April 28th) on HBO Max.

Seen by fans as one of the best shows on HBO Max, Made for Love is the story of Hazel (played by Cristin Milioti), who is trying to free herself from a toxic marriage with creepy tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen). The first season was mostly about Hazel's efforts to remove a tracking device that Byron had implanted in her brain, all while the creepy ex tried to get her back through trickery and surveillance. Of course, that's only a small part of this twisted tale, and — if the trailer for the second season is any indication — things are about to get much, much weirder.

The show is only available on the streaming service HBO Max, and the first two episodes of the season will drop tonight, April 28th. The episodes will continue to be released in pairs every week until the season finale on May 19th. Keep reading for info on how you can stream the surreal tragicomedy at home, plus we'll provide some cast info and take a look at the season 2 trailer.

How to watch Made for Love season 2

HBO Max: starting at $9.99/month Viewers can watch the second season of Made for Love as it airs on the streaming service HBO Max. Plans start at $9.99/month for the ad-supported version, or you can binge the episodes ad-free for $14.99/month. In addition to Made for Love, HBO Max is the streaming home to loads of original programming and blockbuster films such as The Batman, Game of Thrones, and familiar TV classics like Friends.

Who will star in Made for Love season 2?

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Made for Love season 2 will see Cristin Milioti return as Hazel Green. Viewers may recognize Milioti from her roles in TV series like How I Met Your Mother and Black Mirror. Hazel's controlling ex-husband and tech CEO Byron Gogol is played by Billy Magnussen, while Ray Romano plays Herb, Hazel's dad and husband to a sex doll named Diane.

As far as new additions go, Silicon Valley's Chris Diamantopoulos will be joining the cast of season 2 as a character named Agent Hank Walsh, and Paula Abdul is set to guest star in at least one episode as somebody named Anydoors.

Made for Love season 2 trailer

In the official trailer for Made for Love season 2, it looks like Hazel's father Herb (Romano) is receiving cancer treatments at Byron's headquarters The Hub. In order for Herb to receive the treatment he needs, however, Hazel is forced into pretending that she's still happily married to the abusive tech billionaire. Matters are complicated even further by an undercover operation and legal troubles that threaten to bring Byron's tech empire crumbling to the ground.

The official trailer features the song Oblivion by Grimes, which may be a small jab at the musician's highly-publicized relationship with real-life tech billionaire Elon Musk, who — as you might have heard — just bought Twitter for $44 billion.

HBO Max has loads of great programming, but if you're still on the fence, why not take a look at our roundup of the best movies on HBO Max to see if anything catches your eye.