Chromecast with Google TV (4K) gets Android 12 update with new privacy, playback features

Chromecast with Google TV 4K reportedly gets a new update.

Two years after its launch, Chromecast is now upgraded to Android 12 from 10.

There are new camera and microphone toggles for those concerned about their privacy.

Chromecast with Google TV 4K is one of the most affordable Chromecast that Google has ever made. It launched back in 2020, replacing the good old Chromecast Ultra. While it's been two years since the launch, it shipped with Android 10, and now it's finally getting the Android 12 update.

As pointed out by 9to5Google, the 4K version of the Chromecast with Google TV is getting a big new update bearing the STTE.220621.019.A2.9082754 build number and bringing Android 12. It is said to be a significant file size of 722MB and brings the July 2022 security update.

The update rolling out to one of the best streaming devices brings prominent updates to privacy. There are new camera and microphone toggles in the interface, which users can now disable or enable as per their preferences for their apps, similar to how Android 12 works on smartphones.

More changes appear to be coming to HDR settings and surround sound. 9to5 suggests consumers can likely see new control preferences for playback, including a feature that lets users "switch between refresh rates."

Alongside the Android 12 upgrade, the new update also includes increased security and privacy features, next to bug fixes, and performance improvements.

Those of you looking for the update can navigate to Settings > System > About > System update.

This Chromecast with Google TV is a viable option to stream 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision. There's also a cheaper HD version that launched not long ago, which also shares the same design as the older model. In addition, the new update that is being rolled out now makes the device more likable than before.

The new update arrives just as Google launches new parental controls and features for Kids Profiles on Google TV.