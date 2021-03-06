Fast becoming one of the most popular events on the UCI World Tour cycling calendar, this weekend sees the 15th Strade Bianche race take place in Tuscany. Read on for your full guide to watching a live stream from anywhere online.
The one-day event's route covers a 184 km circuit through demanding, dusty gravel roads bookended by the picturesque setting of Siena.
Highlighting its growing stature within the cycling world, this year's event will once again welcome the sport's biggest talents to Central Italy.
Last year's Men's winner Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) is back to defend his crown and will face off challenges from fellow big names Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix).
The Women's race is an equally star-studded affair, with Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) leading a full complement of big-name racers set to be in contention.
Who will cross the line first at the iconic Piazza del Campo finish? Read on to find out how to watch a Strade Bianche 2021 live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Strade Bianche 2021: Where and when?
This one-day race takes place in Tuscany, Italy on Saturday, March 6.
The women's race starts at 9.15am CET local time. That's 8.15am GMT, 3.15 ET, 12.15am PT, and 7.15pm AEDT (Sunday). The Men's race follows at 11.45am CET which is 10.45am GMT, 5.45 ET, 2.45am PT, and 9.45pm AEDT (Sunday).
Watch Strade Bianche 2021 online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Strade Bianche 2021 but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Strade Bianche 2021 online in the U.S.
Online cycling streaming service GCN+ will be broadcasting both the men's and women's race live and in full in the USA. GCN+ will set you back $8.99/month or $49.99 annually.
If you find yourself unable to access GCN+'s coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
The Women's racing will be shown live from 6.30am ET through to 7.25am ET, while coverage of the Men's race will begin at 7.50am ET running through until 10.50am ET.
How to stream Strade Bianche 2021 live in Canada
It's the same story in Canada, with GCN+ the rights holder for the UCI event. As with the U.S., GCN+ costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually, with coverage of Saturday's race beginning at 6.30am ET.
How to stream Strade Bianche 2021 live in the UK
Cycling fans have two options for tuning into Saturday's race. Eurosport will begin by showing live coverage of the Women's race from 11.30am GMT with Men's coverage beginning at 12.50pm GMT and continuing through 3.30pm.
Eurosport is available with a basic Sky TV package or via a Eurosport Player monthly (£9.99) or annual pass (£39.99).
Another option comes in the form of dedicated cycling streaming service GCN+, which will also be showing both the Men's and Women's races. The service costs £39.99 for a year, but it's mobile-only.
Live stream Strade Bianche 2021 live in Australia
Eurosport will be showing the men's race live and in full Down Under.
You will, however, need to be a Foxtel subscriber to watch via cable, or alternatively, you can head straight to Eurosport's online streaming service.
Coverage begins at 10.30pm AEDT on Saturday night.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.