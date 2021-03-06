Fast becoming one of the most popular events on the UCI World Tour cycling calendar, this weekend sees the 15th Strade Bianche race take place in Tuscany. Read on for your full guide to watching a live stream from anywhere online.

The one-day event's route covers a 184 km circuit through demanding, dusty gravel roads bookended by the picturesque setting of Siena.

Highlighting its growing stature within the cycling world, this year's event will once again welcome the sport's biggest talents to Central Italy.

Last year's Men's winner Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) is back to defend his crown and will face off challenges from fellow big names Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix).

The Women's race is an equally star-studded affair, with Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) leading a full complement of big-name racers set to be in contention.

Who will cross the line first at the iconic Piazza del Campo finish? Read on to find out how to watch a Strade Bianche 2021 live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Strade Bianche 2021: Where and when?

This one-day race takes place in Tuscany, Italy on Saturday, March 6.

The women's race starts at 9.15am CET local time. That's 8.15am GMT, 3.15 ET, 12.15am PT, and 7.15pm AEDT (Sunday). The Men's race follows at 11.45am CET which is 10.45am GMT, 5.45 ET, 2.45am PT, and 9.45pm AEDT (Sunday).

Watch Strade Bianche 2021 online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Strade Bianche 2021 but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.