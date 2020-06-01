Amazon is one of the best places to shop for all the cleaning products your home needs. Not only do you get to stay home and shop at any time of day, but Amazon also offers low prices and often beats the deals available at other retailers. Right now you'll save an extra $10 on your purchase just by adding $35 or more worth of qualifying household essentials to your cart before checking out. The discount will appear automatically at checkout.

$10 off $35+ Household essentials: Save $10 when you spend $35 Amazon is offering $10 off your order when you add $35 or more worth of qualifying household essentials from the selection to your cart, from laundry detergent and dish soaps to sponges, trash bags, air fresheners, and much more. Limited Time Only See at Amazon

This latest offer at Amazon includes a wide variety of cleaning products to choose from, and the best part is that many items are already discounted before taking into account the extra $10 you'll be saving. For instance, this 96-count package of Tide PODS Laundry Detergent Liquid Pacs is available for $21.44 right now, a few dollars off its regular cost of $24. Plus, with Subscribe & Save, you can pick it up for as low as $20.37.

If you've never used Subscribe & Save before, it's important you know about its benefits. Rather than a one-time purchase, Subscribe & Save sets up the product to be re-ordered at a monthly interval of your choosing — usually for a slight discount off the item's regular price. You can cancel your subscription at any time with no penalty, so it's an easy way to save a bit extra on your purchase of certain items. Just make sure to add $35 or more worth of qualifying items before completing your Subscribe & Save purchase if you do choose to go that route to ensure you save the additional $10 as well.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free 2-day shipping on thousands of items, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.