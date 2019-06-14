Streaming PC games to the Oculus Quest has become more complicated but is still available through the Virtual Desktop app thanks to sideloading. While the Oculus Quest is an untethered VR headset that can play games and use apps without requiring a PC, it can't run some more demanding games. Virtual Desktop allows users to stream their PC to their Oculus Quest, and until recently it had the ability built in to stream games through SteamVR. But Oculus requested the feature be removed. Despite pushback from the VR community, the feature was officially removed in the latest update.

The developer behind the app has reached out on Reddit to explain the situation. The developer states that while the SteamVR feature had to be removed from Virtual Desktop, you can still get it by sideloading it onto your Oculus Quest. Doing this requires that you've purchased Virtual Desktop for your Oculus Quest which costs $20.

Sideloading games and apps onto the Oculus Quest was initially quite complicated, but SideQuest is a program designed to make it easier. Once you set it up, you can easily install APKs onto your Oculus Quest.