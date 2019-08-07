With all the hype around Stadia, you may have forgotten that Steam released its own beta game streaming service called Steam Link Anywhere. Now,is as good of a time as any to remind you, because Steam Link has dropped the "Anywhere" from its name and is officially out of beta for Android devices.

Along with the name change and exiting beta status, Steam Link has added support for 200 Android devices and added shortcuts for controllers, according to the release notes.

For more information, you can check the Steam Link for Android support page and there is even a troubleshooting guide on the forum. Steam is also encouraging users to report any bugs they find on its discussion boards.

For those of you who may have missed the news previously, the Steam Link Android app allows you to stream your Steam games from your PC to your Android devices. This includes Android phones, tablets, and even your Android TV.

In the beginning, the Steam Link service required you to be on the same Wi-Fi network. However, Steam no longer requires that and now you can truly game anywhere. If you need some help setting it up, you can check out our guide..

Now, you're probably wondering, does it require a controller? The short answer is no, but Steam recommends one because otherwise the controls will be limited with just a touchscreen. The wireless Microsoft Xbox One S and Steam Controller are both listed as compatible, but the FAQ also notes that other input devices might work as well.