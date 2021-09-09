Star Wars fans, rejoice. During the Sep. 2021 PlayStation Showcase, PlayStation and Aspyr announced a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. It's being published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and built for the PS5. The teaser shows the reveal of Darth Revan's iconic mask. There are few details right now but given how long the game has been requested, it could end up being one of the best PS5 games available.

You can check out the reveal trailer for the game in the video below, which repeats the iconic mantra from the original game: