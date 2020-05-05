What you need to know
- EA has released its financial results for Q4 FY20.
- In the notes, EA confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has crossed over 10 million players.
- FIFA 20 has crossed 25 million players.
- Apex Legends was the most downloaded free-to-play game on PlayStation 4 in 2019.
Electronic Arts (EA) has released its Q4 financial results for FY20, ending March 31, 2020. The company posted a total $5.54 billion in revenue during 2019, up from $4.95 billion the previous year.
One particular highlight was the success of Respawn Entertainment's latest singleplayer game. EA confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has crossed over 10 million players. While this doesn't provide concrete sales figures, it's certainly noteworthy. In EA's previous quarterly results, the company announced that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order had beaten its sales expectations, which were between 6 to 8 million copies sold.
EA was also forecasting Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to cross 10 million copies sold by March. As such, it's reasonable that the player count and number of copies sold are probably not far off from each other. In other noteworthy tidbits, EA shared that Apex Legends was the most downloaded free-to-play game on PlayStation 4 in 2019. FIFA 20 also crossed 25 million players.
For future releases, EA is planning to release FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, NHL 21, a new EA Sports title, four EA Partners titles, an EA HD game and VR title Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.
EA is holding an upcoming digital showcase called EA Play Live, which will include the announcement of new games. We'll have to see where they fit in to EA's slate of releases over the next year.
