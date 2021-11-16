Stadia rolls out a highly-requested direct streaming feature on YouTube

What you need to know
- Stadia has added support for 4K streaming on YouTube at up to 60fps and in HDR.
- It's likely that the new resolution capping is determined by the game you're playing.
- The higher streaming resolution begins automatically, so there is no need for you to do anything.
Stadia's direct YouTube streaming capability was launched last year, allowing players to stream from the Stadia web app directly to YouTube with no additional software requirements. Now, the feature has picked up a highly-requested upgrade.
As per a Twitter user who goes by the name Nohinn, you can now stream your Stadia gameplay directly to YouTube in 4K resolution (via 9to5Google). The stream also supports up to 60 frames per second and HDR. Previously, the stream was limited to 1080p at 60 frames per second, regardless of whether the title supported higher resolution.
However, it appears that the new stream quality is heavily influenced by the game being played. A screenshot shared by Nohinn, for example, reveals resolution options up to 1440p at 60fps, while another user revealed a Red Dead Redemption streaming quality of 2160p at 60fps.
It also appears that when you start playing any of the best Stadia games, the 4K streaming quality is automatically activated. This means you won't have to change anything to get the feature to work. You can see that for yourself by hitting the cogwheel icon at the bottom-right of the player after starting your stream. Select the "Quality" option to check the resolution cap for your stream.
It took a long time for Google to add the feature to its game streaming platform: it arrived a year after official support for direct streaming was added. Regardless, it should be a welcome improvement for those who use Stadia's direct streaming capability.
Google reportedly cancels the Pixel Fold but hasn't given up on foldables
According to a report from Display Supply Chain Consultants, the Google Pixel Fold has reportedly been scrapped and will not launch in 2022.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Folding a Note
Samsung aims for more mainstream adoption of its highest-end foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but do the new changes go far enough to convince people to spend $1,800 on it? Find out in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review!
8 Simple Rules for Buying Black Friday Tech
Black Friday is a tsunami of deals and "deals" that aren't really on sale, and while sales on clothes and toys are pretty straightforward, any technology purchase around Black Friday can have a lot of pitfalls and uncertainty. Let's take out some of the guesswork and get you shopping like a pro for your new phone, laptop, headphones, and everything in between.
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2021
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play all of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.