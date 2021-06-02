Stadia today revealed the latest games coming free to Pro subscribers in the first week of June. Starting now, gamers can play Blue Fire, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, MotoGP20, and Chronos: Before the Ashes.

Perhaps the most interesting game out of the bunch is Blue Fire, which is coming to Stadia for the first time. Stadia describes it as an "action-adventure that hearkens back to the golden age of 3D platformers." One of the other free games, MotoGP20, is almost its exact opposite, being a motorsports racing game with several different modes.

Chronos: Before the Ashes and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III are both RPGs, meaning this month's offering skews heavily in favor of RPG fans. Stadia also announces that Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, the latest in the Ys JRPG series, would be coming to Stadia in July.

Stadia also added that the latest addition to Elder Scrolls Online, Blackwood, is now available to play. There's currently a sale on indie games on the Stadia store, including last month's free games Trine 4 and Reigns if you haven't already claimed them.

As for which games are leaving Stadia Pro, the asymmetric party game Reigns is already gone. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Submerged: Hidden Depths will be leaving tomorrow, June 3, so grab them now if you want them. As always, as long as you've claimed them, you can play them any time you like as long as you're a Stadia Pro subscriber. Given the fact that Stadia regularly updates its Pro lineup, this is not likely to be the only addition in June.