April is nearing its end, and as a result, Google has updated fans with a brand new edition of This Week on Stadia. This week, the company announced that Hotline Miami 2, Trine 4, and Floor Kids will be coming to Stadia Pro in May. The three titles will hit the service on Saturday, May 1, and Google says another game will be coming to the service next week as well.

As a result of these new Stadia Pro games, four games will leaving the service on April 30: SteamWorld Heist, El Hijo, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and Enter the Gungeon. As long as you have claimed them before they leave Pro, then you're still able to keep the games in your library as long as you're a Pro subscriber. If you unsubscribe you lose access, but if you resubscribe then all past claimed games are added back to your library.

With Resident Evil Village launching in early May, Stadia players are also getting the chance to enter Castle Dimitrescu and its surrounding Village at the start of the month. Starting May 1 at 5:00 p.m. PT, players can jump into the Resident Evil Village demo for 60 minutes, but be careful. You only have 60 minutes to explore either the Castle or Village, and you have until May 9 at 5:00 p.m. PT to do so. No subscription is required to play, so any players can dive in and experience the demo.

Finally, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager will be arriving on Stadia this Thursday. The game tasks players with protecting their own dungeons as you acquire monsters, traps, and other magical artifacts while taking down heroes. The game will be available in the Stadia Store for $19.99 starting on April 29.

Earlier this year Google said over 100 games would come to Stadia in 2021 and so far they seem to be on track to hit that, which is encouraging to see after such a rocky start to the year.