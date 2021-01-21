This week, Google announced that January's free-play weekend for Stadia will focus on Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

Breakpoint is the latest in the Tom Clancy tactical military shooter series from Ubisoft and was one of the first Stadia games to debut the innovative Stream Connect feature, which lets you view the screen of your co-op partners in real-time. It's a nifty feature that makes it easier to communicate positioning in real-time during missions. That being said, Breakpoint is fully playable as a solo game as well.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is an arcade-style spin-off of the popular wrestling franchise, similar in concept to NBA Jam. Rather than featuring realistic wrestling, this game is all about over-the-top animations, ridiculous actions, and super flashy visuals. This might not be the type of game to play if you're looking for a wrestling simulation of some kind, but has a lot of silly fun if you're after something more casual.

Since this is a time-bound free-play weekend, you have from now until 9 a.m. PT on Jan. 25 to access both of these games in your Stadia library if you're a Pro subscriber. This is, of course, in addition to all of the existing free games for Stadia Pro subscribers and any other games you've already purchased from the Stadia store.

If you're new to Stadia and want to try out all of these games you can sign up for a one-month free trial right now. Don't forget to check out this week's deals on the Stadia store and our updated list of the best Stadia games as well.