Stadia will be adding a new category to its store starting this Friday, August 13 that highlights family-friendly games currently available for the streaming platform, Google announced in a blog post today.

The category is called Kids & family and will showcase "family-friendly, age-appropriate games, including many based on favorite movies, shows, and franchises," according to the announcement post. Five games all published by Outright Games and appropriate to the new category will also be coming to Stadia this Friday.

The five titles are Paw Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay for $40, Paw Patrol the Movie: Adventure City Calls for $40, Ice Age: Scrats Nutty Adventure for $30, Giganotosaurus: The Game for $30, and DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of the New Riders for $25.

Paw Patrol the Movie: Adventure City Calls is the latest game in the franchise and is launching on Stadia alongside other platforms this Friday, while Stadia Pro subscribers will be able to claim Paw Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay for free.

Google also announced that Stadia Makers title Foreclosed is launching on Stadia this Thursday, August 12 at $16 "for a limited time." Stadia Pro subscribers can play Rainbow Six Siege for free this weekend only starting Friday, August 13 at 8 a.m. PT until Monday, August 16 at 4 a.m. PT.

Finally, the company noted that The Siege of Paris expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, one of the best Stadia games, will release this Thursday for players who have the season pass, Gold, or Ultimate versions of the game.