Assassins Creed Rogue RemasteredSource: Ubisoft

What you need to know

  • Assassin's Creed Rogue and The Falconeer are now available on the Stadia Store.
  • Far Cry 6 launches on October 7 and players can get a free Stadia Premiere Edition from buying the game.
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands both giving away free add-ons for a limited time.

Google announced a few new Stadia games already available or coming later this week to the Stadia store alongside free add-ons for two Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon games.

Aerial combat game The Falconeer launched on the Stadia store earlier this week for $20. The BAFTA-nominated game also comes in a "Warrior Edition" for $30 that contains two add-ons, The Hunter and Edge of the World, which can be purchased separately.

The other game already released this week is Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered. The remaster of the 2014 PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 game includes two bonus missions from the original game's deluxe edition, two packs of various in-game items, and the Bayek's Legacy outfit for $30. Ubisoft has been adding more of its older catalog to Stadia with Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag last month.

Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 will be coming to Stadia on Thursday, October 7. Google mentioned in the blog post that the game will feature Stream Connect, allowing players in co-op to view each other's screens in real time. Purchasing any edition of the open world game will also receive a free Stadia Premiere Edition as announced last week. The free offer will work with any game, including some of the best Stadia games, that costs $60 or more until October 10.

Ubisoft is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon franchise with free add-ons on across Stadia and other platforms until October 11. The first add-on is the Ghost Recon Wildlands Full Ultimate Pack and contains the Season Pass, Year 2 pass, and Deluxe pack. It can be claimed through the Stadia store and requires the base game to access. The other add-on is Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deep State and can be claimed for free only within the game itself.

Stadia Play And Watch

Play and Watch with Google TV Package

Play and Watch with Google TV Package is the latest bundle that contains the Chromecast with Google TV and a Stadia controller to easily get into playing Stadia games on the television.

