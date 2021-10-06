What you need to know
- Assassin's Creed Rogue and The Falconeer are now available on the Stadia Store.
- Far Cry 6 launches on October 7 and players can get a free Stadia Premiere Edition from buying the game.
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands both giving away free add-ons for a limited time.
Google announced a few new Stadia games already available or coming later this week to the Stadia store alongside free add-ons for two Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon games.
Aerial combat game The Falconeer launched on the Stadia store earlier this week for $20. The BAFTA-nominated game also comes in a "Warrior Edition" for $30 that contains two add-ons, The Hunter and Edge of the World, which can be purchased separately.
The other game already released this week is Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered. The remaster of the 2014 PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 game includes two bonus missions from the original game's deluxe edition, two packs of various in-game items, and the Bayek's Legacy outfit for $30. Ubisoft has been adding more of its older catalog to Stadia with Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag last month.
Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 will be coming to Stadia on Thursday, October 7. Google mentioned in the blog post that the game will feature Stream Connect, allowing players in co-op to view each other's screens in real time. Purchasing any edition of the open world game will also receive a free Stadia Premiere Edition as announced last week. The free offer will work with any game, including some of the best Stadia games, that costs $60 or more until October 10.
Ubisoft is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon franchise with free add-ons on across Stadia and other platforms until October 11. The first add-on is the Ghost Recon Wildlands Full Ultimate Pack and contains the Season Pass, Year 2 pass, and Deluxe pack. It can be claimed through the Stadia store and requires the base game to access. The other add-on is Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deep State and can be claimed for free only within the game itself.
