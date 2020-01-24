What you need to know
- Sprint has announced a new screen repair program for Samsung Galaxy devices.
- You can walk in to a participating Sprint store and get your Galaxy phone's cracked screen fixed for $49.
- Eligible Samsung Galaxy phones include the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 8.
Replacing a cracked smartphone screen is usually a pricey affair, especially if it is a flagship-grade device. For a limited time, however, Samsung Galaxy owners can get their screen fixed at a Sprint store near them for just $49.
Sprint will be running the screen repair program for Samsung Galaxy phones until February 9th, 2020. Phones eligible for the repair program include the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and the Galaxy Note 8. Unsurprisingly, Samsung's newer Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series devices aren't eligible.
However, it is important to note that eligible Galaxy phones must be in working condition, and not all screens are repairable. In case your phone is found to be unrepairable, you can choose to sell it to Sprint, and you will receive $150 towards a new phone. If you are not on Sprint, the carrier will also cover your switching fees up to $650 per line.
The offer can be availed only once per customer and isn't available at all Sprint stores. You will need to head over to the Sprint website to locate a participating store near you.
