Spotify has started rolling out a redesigned home screen to users, which it says has been designed to help them quickly jump back into familiar content.

The redesigned home screen makes it easier for you to access all your favorite content such as familiar music and podcasts. You will now find them in a dedicated space at the top of the home screen. The content that is shown on the new home screen will change throughout the day, along with your schedule. Below the grid of six recommended playlists, you will find your top podcasts, "made for you" playlists, as well as Spotify recommendations for new discoveries.

The update will be rolled out as a server-side switch, so you won't be able to access the new home screen simply by updating your Spotify app. As long as you have at least a month of listening history on Spotify, the new home screen will likely go live for you very soon.