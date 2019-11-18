If you've never tried Spotify Premium — or if you have, and just decided to stop paying for the streaming service's ad-free premium tier — the company has an excellent deal for you this holiday season. New users can get three months of Spotify Premium for free, while lapsed subscribers can get the same for just $9.99. That's three months' worth of value, for the price of only one.

For that money, you get unrestricted access to Spotify's entire library of over 30 million songs, with on-demand playback, unlimited skips, and of course, no ads.

The promo is running from November 18 to December 31. It's available to both new and lapsed subscribers, though reading the fine print on the company's announcement shows that while the three months' free trial for new users is available for all the different types of plans the company has to offer — individual, student, duo, and family — the offer for lapsed users unfortunately only applies to individual subscribers. You also need to have canceled your subscription before October 19 to be eligible. On the plus side, the offer for new users is better than last year's, where you still needed to pay $0.99 for the three months. This time around, it's entirely free.