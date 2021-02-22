Spotify Clips lets artists express themselves in Snapchat-style videos

Spotify had quite a bit to announce during its virtual Stream On event. The platform is finally initiating a wider global launch, expanding to more than 80 countries in the coming days, and later this year, Spotify is launching a new HiFi streaming tier for CD-quality, lossless audio. One feature managed to fall a bit under the radar, and that's the new Clips feature that Spotify is bringing to its playlists.

Spotify Clips will debut on even more Spotify playlists, featuring artists in short videos that let them put their own stamp on a playlist experience 🎥 #SpotifyStreamOn pic.twitter.com/sgHTWV244W — Spotify for Artists (@spotifyartists) February 22, 2021

Spotify Clips works similarly to Snapchat Stories but is exclusive to artists, allowing them to put their own personal touch to curated playlists. If this sounds familiar, it's because Spotify first tested the feature during the holiday season with a handful of playlists. The feature wasn't given a name at the time, but several celebrities contributed to it, including Megan Thee Stallion on an enhanced playlist of her album Good News.

With Spotify Clips, artists can share intimate moments with their fans. Those can be videos from the recording studio or on the tour bus or even backstage stories that are going to help bring their art to life. We've been testing this feature and we cannot wait to roll it out to all of you.

Spotify is certainly hoping to become your one-stop-shop for music, adding more social and audio features to the platform to bolster its position as one of the best music players on Android. With its latest global expansion, Spotify is clearly set for world domination.