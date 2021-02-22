Spotify Clips lets artists express themselves in Snapchat-style videos

What you need to know
- Spotify officially announced its Clips feature, which was first tested over the holiday season.
- Clips allows artists to post Snapchat-style videos to curated playlists.
- Spotify Clips was announced as part of Spotify's Stream On event.
Spotify had quite a bit to announce during its virtual Stream On event. The platform is finally initiating a wider global launch, expanding to more than 80 countries in the coming days, and later this year, Spotify is launching a new HiFi streaming tier for CD-quality, lossless audio. One feature managed to fall a bit under the radar, and that's the new Clips feature that Spotify is bringing to its playlists.
Spotify Clips works similarly to Snapchat Stories but is exclusive to artists, allowing them to put their own personal touch to curated playlists. If this sounds familiar, it's because Spotify first tested the feature during the holiday season with a handful of playlists. The feature wasn't given a name at the time, but several celebrities contributed to it, including Megan Thee Stallion on an enhanced playlist of her album Good News.
With Spotify Clips, artists can share intimate moments with their fans. Those can be videos from the recording studio or on the tour bus or even backstage stories that are going to help bring their art to life. We've been testing this feature and we cannot wait to roll it out to all of you.
Spotify is certainly hoping to become your one-stop-shop for music, adding more social and audio features to the platform to bolster its position as one of the best music players on Android. With its latest global expansion, Spotify is clearly set for world domination.
Spotify launches new lossless 'HiFi' plan to take on Tidal and Amazon
Spotify has announced a new audio upgrade for Premium subscribers called Spotify HiFi, bringing CD-quality, lossless audio to the streaming platform.
Samsung just showed everyone how to do Android updates properly
With a promise of four years of support for most phones made in the past few years, Samsung offers better support for its phones than even Google does.
Huawei Mate X2 goes official with an inward-folding design, Kirin 9000 SoC
Huawei's third foldable phone comes with an 8-inch main display, a 5nm Kirin 9000 chipset, and an impressive quad-camera setup on the back.
The best HOTAS controllers for PS5 are all here
It's tough to find a joystick to use on consoles right now but that doesn't mean all is lost. If you want to play supported games the best way possible, you'll need to shell out some cash. These are the best HOTAS controllers for PS5 in 2021.