What you need to know
- Spotify opens up the waitlist for its first hardware product.
- The Car Thing connects to a smartphone in order to stream music to your car.
- The device costs $80 and requires Spotify Premium to work.
Spotify has a Car Thing, and soon you can have a Car Thing too. The company announced on Thursday that it is opening up the waitlist to purchase the device, which costs $80.
Car Thing is Spotify's first hardware product and features a large, easy-to-use dial for scrolling through menus, or you can control the device via the touch-screen or "Hey Spotify" voice commands.
At launch, the device was given limited release, based on an invite-only system, but now that's no longer the case.
Interestingly, the device is completely dependent on your smartphone; it connects to iOS or the best Android phones using Bluetooth in order to play music in your car, which is only possible from your phone's Bluetooth or AUX connection. It essentially performs the same function as your phone when connected to a vehicle, except now with a middle-man. Spotify says it also works with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, both of which can already connect to Spotify.
Given its name, it seems clear that even Spotify had no idea where this "thing" would actually fit into one's driving experience in a way that's new or helpful. The setup page even highlights the redundant nature of the device:
If you can currently play music in your car with your phone, you'll be able to do it easily with Car Thing, too.
That said, if you're interested in buying one to free up your phone while you drive, now's your chance. You can sign up for the waitlist now if you're a U.S. resident and regardless of whether you're on a free or paid account.
It's worth noting that a Spotify Premium account is required to use the device, so you'll have to account for that additional cost if you're not already a paid subscriber.
Nanoleaf's new smart light bars bring sleek, modular designs to your home
Nanoleaf launches its latest smart lights, the Nanoleaf Lines, giving users more ways to add color to any space.
The definitive ranking of two-factor authentication methods
You should be using two-factor authentication and you already know this. But you also need to know which method of 2FA is right for you.
Moto G Pure review: Purely the basics and not much else
The Moto G Pure is one of the cheapest Motorola phones you can buy in the U.S. right now. But should you?
These accessories will upgrade your Blink cameras' security potential
Blink cameras are an affordable way to self-monitor your home, but they won't reach their full potential on their own. These accessories will help you install your cams more easily, enable local storage, improve your battery life, and even disguise them so they can't be spotted easily.