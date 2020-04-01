If you've been working from home lately, there is a good chance that your home is collecting and circulating more dirt, dust, and odors than usual. Remember, just because you can't see particles doesn't mean they aren't there. Your everyday environment may be dirtier than you think, and it has nothing to do with the visible surfaces in your home.

Luckily, the TechCare Smart Air Purifier with HEPA Filters + Silent Comfort is here to help by trapping 99.7% of particles including dust, mold, pet hair, smoke, and allergens. Such particles can trap odors in the air and over time leave your home smelling less than fresh. With advanced 3-stage filtration and high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, this air purifier stops odors before they start and will have you breathing cleaner hours after installation.

The TechCare Smart Air Purifier with HEPA Filters + Silent Comfort also includes three speed levels, an adjustable timer, a night light, and a filter change indicator, giving you more control over your air quality than you may have thought possible. Not only does the TechCare Smart Air Purifier eliminate harmful particles in your home, it also offers Silent Comfort, a 28dB white noise mode for peaceful rest at home or better focus at the office.

At just 15 inches tall, this air purifier will fit anywhere you'd like a breath of fresh air. Take control of the air quality in your home without breaking the bank. The TechCare Smart Air Purifier with HEPA Filters + Silent Comfort is on sale today for just $109.99, more than 40% off its original price tag.

