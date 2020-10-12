A 'Special Edition' OnePlus Nord will arrive alongside the 8T on October 14

What you need to know
- OnePlus has revealed that it will be launching a "Special Edition" Nord alongside the 8T on October 14.
- The teaser posted by OnePlus on Instagram suggests the upcoming variant of the Nord will have a Sandstone finish.
- OnePlus is also expected to unveil two all-new Nord phones later this month.
In just two days from now, OnePlus will officially unveil its next flagship phone at a virtual launch event. In a new post on Instagram, the company has now revealed that a "Special Edition" of the OnePlus Nord will also be introduced on the same day (via MySmartPrice).
The teasers posted by the official OnePlus Nord account on Instagram suggest the upcoming Special Edition will have a sandstone finish. OnePlus Nord is currently offered in two color options: Blue Marble and Grey Onyx. Aside from a new finish, however, we expect the OnePlus Nord Special Edition to be identical to the existing variants.
While the OnePlus 8T will be the only new phone to debut at the company's virtual event on October 14, two new Nord series phones are rumored to be unveiled later this month. If popular leaker @OnLeaks is to be believed, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 phones will be announced on October 26.
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will feature a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 690 processor. It will also have quad rear cameras with a 64MP primary sensor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB storage. OnePlus Nord N100, on the other hand, will have a 6.52-inch display with HD+ resolution and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 processor. The entry-level smartphone is also expected to pack a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
From the Editor's Desk: Weird phones are the future
Phones like the LG Wing aren't great buys for the here and now, but they'll pave the way for the dual-screen handsets of the future.
Oculus Quest 2 review: VR just got leveled up
Facebook is gearing up to compete with Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft in a very real way with its own gaming console, the Oculus Quest 2, which will challenge your paradigm of what a next-gen console can be.
Google Pixel 5 hands-on: The start of something special
Why should you buy a Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G? We've gone hands-on with both phones to help you decide whether they're worth your time in 2020.
If you want a OnePlus Nord case, the pickings are slim right now
The OnePlus Nord is finally here, and it's a wonderful value of a phone, but before you bring yours out into a world full of shattering drops and scratchy surfaces, you need to protect it with a quality case!