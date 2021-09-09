Virtual reality arcade shooter Space Pirate Trainer DX launches today exclusively for Oculus Quest 2 and other Oculus VR headsets.

The updated version of the 2017 VR first-person shooter includes two new multiplayer modes. The first is Versus, where players go head-to-head in taking down waves of enemies. The gameplay is similar to the single-player mode, but shooting a droid will make a new one spawn in the opponent's game and vice-versa. Versus can be played against a friend or against a random player through matchmaking.

The other new multiplayer mode is Arena and requires a much larger physical space of at least 10m x 10m (32ft x 32ft) in size to play. According to the studio, "a large gymnasium or garage is probably a solid bet for best results" and the Space Pirate Trainer DX store page notes to try "empty halls, tennis courts, and basketball courts." While not explicitly stated, the areas should be indoors considering the Oculus Quest cannot be used outdoors in direct sunlight. Arena turns the large space into a hide-and-seek game with weapons that can be played with a friend online or in the same physical space with the Co-Located Arena mode.

Space Pirate Trainer DX is now available on Oculus Quest headsets today for $25. The new multiplayer modes are also available as a free update for previous Space Pirate Trainer owners with Oculus headsets. Although the original game released for HTC Vive and Windows Mixed Reality headsets, this update is an exclusive Oculus perk.

Space Pirate Trainer was already on our list of the best Oculus Quest 2 games before the DX expansion, and this update is sure to make a great game even better.