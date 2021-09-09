What you need to know
- Space Pirate Trainer DX launches exclusively on the Oculus Quest platform today.
- The new version adds new Versus and Arena multiplayer modes.
- New content will be a free update for previous Space Pirate Trainer owners on Oculus Quest only.
Virtual reality arcade shooter Space Pirate Trainer DX launches today exclusively for Oculus Quest 2 and other Oculus VR headsets.
The updated version of the 2017 VR first-person shooter includes two new multiplayer modes. The first is Versus, where players go head-to-head in taking down waves of enemies. The gameplay is similar to the single-player mode, but shooting a droid will make a new one spawn in the opponent's game and vice-versa. Versus can be played against a friend or against a random player through matchmaking.
The other new multiplayer mode is Arena and requires a much larger physical space of at least 10m x 10m (32ft x 32ft) in size to play. According to the studio, "a large gymnasium or garage is probably a solid bet for best results" and the Space Pirate Trainer DX store page notes to try "empty halls, tennis courts, and basketball courts." While not explicitly stated, the areas should be indoors considering the Oculus Quest cannot be used outdoors in direct sunlight. Arena turns the large space into a hide-and-seek game with weapons that can be played with a friend online or in the same physical space with the Co-Located Arena mode.
Space Pirate Trainer DX is now available on Oculus Quest headsets today for $25. The new multiplayer modes are also available as a free update for previous Space Pirate Trainer owners with Oculus headsets. Although the original game released for HTC Vive and Windows Mixed Reality headsets, this update is an exclusive Oculus perk.
Space Pirate Trainer was already on our list of the best Oculus Quest 2 games before the DX expansion, and this update is sure to make a great game even better.
Here's how to install the Android 12 Beta on your phone right now
The Android 12 beta is here, and there are a lot of new features to check out.
Ray-Ban Stories review: Facebook on your face
Ray-Ban Stories is a pair of customizable connected smart glasses powered by Facebook. It's the first product of its kind for Facebook and direct competition to Snap Spectacles, but is it a better product? Find out in our Ray-Ban Stories review.
Top 15 Google Chrome tips and tricks that you need to know
Google Chrome is the go-to desktop browser for many people. There's much more to Chrome than meets the eye. Save yourself some time and be more productive with these awesome Google Chrome tips and tricks for desktop.
Play PC VR games on the Oculus Quest 2 without the $80 official cable
The Oculus Link cable is undoubtedly the best way to play SteamVR and Oculus Rift games on the Oculus Quest 2, but it costs nearly 80 bucks. Alternative cables cost far less while hitting the same benchmarks, but some you'll find on Amazon can't be trusted. Here are the ones you should try first.