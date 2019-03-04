Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

There's never been a better time to cash in on huge Southwest sign-up bonuses as the airline just launched its highly-anticipated Hawaii flights. Incredibly, one-way tickets are as low as $49 right now. Flights begin in a couple weeks, and it looks like some are already selling out so make sure you lock in these rates while you can. And remember, Southwest has one of the most forgiving cancellation policies so there isn't too much of a risk to jump on a great fare when you see it.

You can really level-up your savings by taking advantage of Southwest's current credit card sign-up offers. You can grab 40,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 during your first 3 months as a cardholder. This offer is 10,000 more points than the usual bonus, and is valued at $600. Here's a look at the three qualifying personal cards and a breakdown of their perks:

It's worth noting that each card features an anniversary points bonus and the Rapid Rewards Priority card also includes a $75 annual Southwest travel credit, both of which help to cover the annual fees. No matter which card you choose, you'll earn 2x points on Southwest flights and 1x everywhere else.

The best way to spend your new points will be to redeem them directly for flights through Southwest. 40,000 points will be good for at least a couple domestic round trip flights. Common routes such as ORD to LGA are generally priced around 5,000 points one way. International flights to Mexico could run as low as 10,000 points one way.

Additionally, consider flying enough to obtain the coveted Southwest Companion Pass. This pass effectively turns your Southwest tickets into buy-one-get-one deals for you and a designated companion – great for families and couples. Earning a Companion Pass isn't an easy feat, but is certainly is doable for frequent travels with a knack for saving.