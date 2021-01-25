Last year, Apple introduced the iPhone 12 Mini – offering some of the best features of its more expensive models in a much smaller form factor. While there is no true alternative to the iPhone 12 Mini in the Android world, that could change soon. Reliable leaker @OnLeaks has posted the first renders of Sony's upcoming "Compact" Xperia phone, which will be released sometime later this year.

As you can see in the renders below, the upcoming Xperia Compact phone will have a waterdrop notch at the top and a huge chin at the bottom. The phone is tipped to feature a 5.5-inch display, slightly larger than the iPhone 12 mini's 5.4-inch panel. While it won't be nearly as compact as the iPhone 12 Mini, it will still be a lot smaller than most other Android phones currently on sale.