What you need to know
- Sony is apparently going to resurrect its Xperia Compact line sometime later this year.
- The upcoming Xperia Compact phone will have a 5.5-inch screen and a dual-camera setup on the back.
- Sony's last "Compact" Xperia phone was announced in February 2018.
Last year, Apple introduced the iPhone 12 Mini – offering some of the best features of its more expensive models in a much smaller form factor. While there is no true alternative to the iPhone 12 Mini in the Android world, that could change soon. Reliable leaker @OnLeaks has posted the first renders of Sony's upcoming "Compact" Xperia phone, which will be released sometime later this year.
As you can see in the renders below, the upcoming Xperia Compact phone will have a waterdrop notch at the top and a huge chin at the bottom. The phone is tipped to feature a 5.5-inch display, slightly larger than the iPhone 12 mini's 5.4-inch panel. While it won't be nearly as compact as the iPhone 12 Mini, it will still be a lot smaller than most other Android phones currently on sale.
On the back of the phone will be a dual-camera setup featuring a 13MP main sensor. The resolution of the secondary sensor, however, remains unknown at this point. For selfies, the phone will have an 8MP shooter on the front. The renders also reveal the phone will come with a capacitive fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button on the side, along with a dedicated camera shutter button. Like Google's Pixel 4a, which is currently among the best cheap Android phones on the market, the next Xperia Compact will include a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.
Sadly, the rest of the key tech specs of the next Xperia Compact phone are yet to be revealed. Going by the design and camera specs, however, it doesn't look like it will be a flagship-grade device.
