What you need to know Sony's new Xperia Pro-I features one of the largest camera sensors on a smartphone.

The 1-inch sensor features a variable aperture for different lighting situations.

Sony is launching a secondary display accessory for bloggers to record themselves with.

After the impressive Xperia 1 III, Sony wasn't expected to make any more major smartphone announcements this year, but the company has taken us by surprise with the launch of the new Xperia Pro-I (pronounced "Pro eye"). The "I" stands for "imaging." The new smartphone is the successor to the Xperia Pro that launched in early 2020 before finally making its way to the U.S. this year. Like that phone, the new Xperia Pro-I is focused on creativity, but unlike that phone, it won't rely on a separate expensive camera to get the job done.

