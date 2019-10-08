It may only be Tuesday, but it's been a big week already for PlayStation users. We learned this week that the PlayStation 4 will be enabling Remote Play for Android devices, and now in a surprising turn of events, we've learned that Sony is removing Facebook integration on October 7 from PlayStation Network. Sony giveth and Sony taketh away.

That means users will no longer be able to link their Facebook account to their PlayStation. As a result, you'll no longer be able to add friends to your PlayStation from Facebook, and the options to share screenshots, videos, music, trophy details, or links to gameplay broadcasts will also be removed.

If you've been using your Facebook profile photo on the PlayStation Network, that will also be removed. Sony now suggests you select a new avatar for your friends to identify you by using the settings on the PS4 or by uploading an image via the PlayStation app on your mobile device.

In the blog post announcement, Sony provided no reason as to why it has made this decision. However, it is possibly related to recent changes to data sharing made by Facebook in light of the Cambridge Analytica scandal where it ended Sony's access to friend data.

Since the announcement, a spokesperson from Facebook has released the following statement.