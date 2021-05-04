It's been seven years since Insomniac released Sunset Overdrive for the Xbox One, and the title may still live on at Sony according to a new trademark filed recently. Spotted by Nibel on Twitter, Sony registered the Sunset Overdrive trademark on April 26, 2021.

Trademarks are registered and renewed all the time in the games industry, so this could mean nothing. Of course, this does lead to some fun speculation. Could this pave the way for a remastered version on PS5? Or perhaps a Sunset Overdrive sequel? It's hard to say until Sony comes out and reveals more details, but it's not out of the realm of possibility.

Sony acquired Insomniac Games back in 2019, and because Insomniac holds the rights to the Sunset Overdrive IP (though Microsoft apparently retains publishing rights of the first game on console), the studio could potentially develop a sequel for PS4 or PS5, or work with Microsoft to co-publish the first game on PlayStation consoles.

Though it was loved by many Xbox fans, Sunset Overdrive wasn't a huge financial success for Insomniac, with disappointing sales around the world. Insomniac is now focusing on more successful titles like Spider-Man and Ratchet and Clank. It may be difficult to justify a sequel, especially with Insomniac so busy, but stranger things have happened.

If you haven't been able to buy a PS5 yet, you can still play Insomniac's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4. The upcoming Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, however, is a PS5 exclusive and will not release on Sony's last-gen console.