Sony released the DualShock 4 Back Button attachment last year, giving players the easy ability to expand their DualShock 4 controllers with some comfortable paddle-like buttons for a very low price. Now, it looks like that option could soon come to the DualSense controller.

A patent filing first spotted by IGN indicates Sony is looking into providing a similar Back Button attachment for the DualSense. The patent was filed back on February 4, so it's quite recent. You can see the diagram provided in the patent below: