What you need to know
- Sony released a Back Button attachment for the DualShock 4 in 2020.
- A patent filing indicates Sony is working on something similar for the PS5 DualSense controller.
- This would add two remappable buttons to the back of the DualSense.
Sony released the DualShock 4 Back Button attachment last year, giving players the easy ability to expand their DualShock 4 controllers with some comfortable paddle-like buttons for a very low price. Now, it looks like that option could soon come to the DualSense controller.
A patent filing first spotted by IGN indicates Sony is looking into providing a similar Back Button attachment for the DualSense. The patent was filed back on February 4, so it's quite recent. You can see the diagram provided in the patent below:
The diagram clearly matches the shape and ports of the DualSense controller. The description of the patent confirms that the device would allow players to remap different buttons in a similar fashion to the existing Back Button attachment.
We'll keep an eye out for any official announcements on some kind of attachment being produced later this year. The DualSense is widely considered a huge leap over the DualShock 4, with new features for the DualSense like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that completely change how it feels to play a game.
