What you need to know
- Sony will reportedly launch a new flagship phone with a 4K display at MWC 2020 next month.
- The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 flagship mobile chipset.
- Unlike Sony's previous phones with a 4K display, the upcoming flagship will come with 5G connectivity.
Sony sent out press invites for its MWC 2020 press conference last week, confirming that it will be launching new smartphones at the upcoming trade show in Barcelona. Now, reports suggest the star of the show could be the company's very first flagship phone with 5G connectivity.
Just like last year's Sony Xperia 1, the upcoming flagship phone is expected to feature a 4K HDR OLED display with an ultra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio. However, the display size is rumored to be slightly larger at 6.6-inches. Under the hood will be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with a Snapdragon X55 5G modem.
Previous rumors had suggested the next Xperia flagship could come with a quad-camera setup at the back, with a 48MP or 64MP primary sensor. Along with the primary sensor, the phone could also include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a ToF camera for portrait shots. The phone is said to support 8K video recording as well, similar to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 Ultra.
According to Chinese media, the phone is expected to be priced above 6,000 yuan ($867) in the country, which suggests it may not carry a significant premium over last year's Xperia 1.
Sony Xperia 1
Sony Xperia 1's unique selling point is undoubtedly the gorgeous 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 855-powered flagship phone also comes with an impressive 12MP triple camera system, Dolby Atmos audio, IP68 water resistance, and a long-lasting battery with 18W fast charging.
