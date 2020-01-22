Sony sent out press invites for its MWC 2020 press conference last week, confirming that it will be launching new smartphones at the upcoming trade show in Barcelona. Now, reports suggest the star of the show could be the company's very first flagship phone with 5G connectivity.

Just like last year's Sony Xperia 1, the upcoming flagship phone is expected to feature a 4K HDR OLED display with an ultra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio. However, the display size is rumored to be slightly larger at 6.6-inches. Under the hood will be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with a Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

Previous rumors had suggested the next Xperia flagship could come with a quad-camera setup at the back, with a 48MP or 64MP primary sensor. Along with the primary sensor, the phone could also include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a ToF camera for portrait shots. The phone is said to support 8K video recording as well, similar to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 Ultra.

According to Chinese media, the phone is expected to be priced above 6,000 yuan ($867) in the country, which suggests it may not carry a significant premium over last year's Xperia 1.