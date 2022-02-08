Sony's next pair of earbuds might have a weird-looking design, if a new leak is anything to go by. Courtesy of TechInsiderBlog (via TheWalkmanBlog), we now have probably the best look yet at a new set of upcoming truly wireless earbuds called the Sony WF-L900 or Linkbuds.

The leak reveals that the Linkbuds will still have a circular body like Sony's best wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM4. What sets it apart from any other models of earbuds are its doughnut-like rings that will presumably keep the Linkbuds in place on top of the ear canal.

There are apparently no ear tips, which will supposedly be replaced by the rings. Nonetheless, the earbuds are said to feature active noise cancellation, as indicated by the presence of feed-back and feed-forward microphones. That said, it's not clear how this works without silicone tips.