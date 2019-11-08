Not to be outdone by the recent launch of the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor inside of the latest Xiaomi phones, Sony has taken to Chinese micro-blogging social network Weibo to tease its upcoming 60MP sensor. We're expecting this sensor to launch inside the rumored VIVO X30 Pro and Huawei Nova 6, but don't have a confirmed list just yet.

If you take a look at the video below, you'll find all sorts of video and imagery taken right from the Sony IMX686 sensor, which is housed inside of a prototype phone (oddly enough, not the phone you'll see in the hands of the person in the video). This video does not feature full resolution video or pictures, but it gives us a good idea of what to expect from the new sensor.