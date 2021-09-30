Sony Interactive Entertainment isn't done expanding. The company has just announced that it is acquiring Bluepoint Games, a studio in Austin, Texas. Bluepoint Games has specialized in remastering and remaking games, working with PlayStation on games such as Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Shadow of the Colossus and most recently one of the best PS5 games available, the Demon's Souls PS5 remake.

This follows Sony recently announcing the acquisitions of Returnal developer Housemarque, porting specialist studio Nixxes Software and the growing Liverpool-based Firesprite.

Bluepoint Games now joins 14 other game development studios that make up Sony Worldwide Studios, including the developers at Naughty Dog, Sony Santa Monica, Guerrilla Games and Sucker Punch. Sony Worldwide Studios has fluctuated over the past several years, with Sony acquiring Insomniac Games but closing several other teams such as Manchester Studio.

It'll be interesting to see just what Bluepoint Games' next project ends up being and whether or not it is another remake or an original game. Either way, this announcement has been a long time coming ever since Sony Japan accidentally leaked it months ago.