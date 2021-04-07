Best answer: Yes, the Sonos Roam is waterproof up to 3 feet of submersion for as long as 30 minutes and dust-proof thanks to an official IP67-certification.

How waterproof is the Sonos Roam?

Sonos has been making some of the best smart speakers for a while now, and with the Sonos Roam being the first easily portable speaker the company has made, it begs the question — is the Sonos Roam waterproof? Ok, technically, the Sonos Move is portable, but it is heavy and on the bulky side. For the Move, Sonos went with an IP56-certification that means the speaker can handle some dust and being splashed by water.

For the Roam, Sonos opted to get the portable speaker a more robust certification at an IP67 level. Since the Roam is far more simple to haul around due to the smaller overall package, it makes sense to have a higher tolerance for the elements. If you're unsure what this rating means, here's a bit of clarification:

First digit 6: Dust-tight. No ingress of dust.

Second digit 7: * Protection against immersion effects in water between 1cm and 1m for 30 minutes.*

So, though you can't take the Sonos Roam to your next underwater pool party — it would be hard to hear anyways — it can hang out poolside. Should it get splashed or knocked into the shallow end, the Roam will survive. Just be sure that you don't let the speaker get too close to water deeper than it is rated to survive because it doesn't float.

What's the difference between the Sonos Roam and Move?