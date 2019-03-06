The Sonos One is one of the best smart speakers on the market, and looking to make a good thing even better, Sonos is launching a slightly upgraded version in the form of the Sonos One Gen 2.

If you already own a current Sonos One, you shouldn't have to worry about upgrading. The design and speaker quality of the Gen 2 are exactly the same as the previous one. Instead, Sonos is focusing on making a few smaller, under-the-hood changes.

Sonos One Gen 2 now includes Bluetooth Low Energy, more memory, and a newer processor. This likely won't impact much of anything in day-to-day use, but it'll help to keep the speaker better futureproofed as time goes on. Sonos also says that both versions of the Sonos One will receive regular software updates to keep them reliable and add new features.

The Sonos One Gen 2 will retain the same price of $199, but as it starts making its way into the marketplace, you'll be able to pick up the original Sonos One for a slightly discounted price of $179.

