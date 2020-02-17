Sonos had sued Google over patent infringement last month, seeking a ban on the sale of the search giant's smart speakers, phones, and notebooks in the U.S. Despite the ongoing legal battle, the two companies are still working together to bring new features to consumers. According to a report from 9to5Google , the ability to set Sonos as the default speaker for Assistant devices is finally available.

To set your Sonos speaker as default in the Google Home app, select an Assistant device, and then tap on Settings. Next, scroll down to Device Settings > Default music player and choose your Sonos speaker. Even though the ability has now been widely rolled out to users, it may still not be available for everyone just yet. In case you are unable to set your Sonos speaker as default, you should try updating both your Sonos speaker and Assistant device to the latest firmware.

After you have set your Sonos speaker as default, you will still be able to issue commands to your Assistant device. However, to ensure the Assistant doesn't respond to you on both devices, it is a good idea to turn off the microphone on your Sonos device.