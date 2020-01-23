Every May, Google hosts its annual I/O developer's conference, where it announces some of the exciting projects it has been working on. It usually includes a host of new features or technologies that will be coming to Android and Google Assistant in the near future.

Leading up to I/O, Google loves to post a cryptic puzzle teasing us with the details of the event. Last year's puzzle was cracked in no time, thanks to the clever developer of Lawnchair Launcher Till Kottmann. Although, technically, he cheated and bypassed the puzzle entirely.

It looks like Google isn't going to make it that easy on us this year by making it a collaborative event. The tweet went out this morning via the Google Developers' Twitter account with a link to the puzzle.

This year's Google I/O teaser is probably one of the most cryptic yet. After opening the site, you are greeted with "A Collaboration of the Cosmos" with an option to accept the mission.

The intergalactic satellite network powering this signal board is down. Only by working collectively will we restore the signal to reveal a special message for all the galaxy to see. Can we count on you?

The mission in question appears to be deciphering the names of satellites in a cluster and determining their original frequencies. By doing so, you will unlock a portion of the grid, and once all of the clusters are fully functional, it will reveal the message. Since there are several satellite clusters, it will require a collaborative effort to unlock them all and reveal the details of Google I/O 2020.