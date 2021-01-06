Trump's Twitter account locked after his posts about the US Capitol riots

The U.S. Capitol has been put on lockdown due to rioters storming the building in the wake of the ongoing presidential election certification. President Trump issued a number of tweets in response to the rioting, including a video asking his supporters to go home, despite not actually denouncing the violence that occurred. In the video, Trump continued his claims that the election was stolen and fraudulent, which prompted social media sites like Twitter and Facebook to take action to moderate and remove the video.

At first, Twitter restricted users from interacting with the video, stating that "this claim of election fraud is disputed, and this tweet can't be replied to, retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence." The video has since been removed, but unfortunately not before it was viewed more than 12 million times.

This has now been viewed more than 12 million times pic.twitter.com/cumRfzkMqH — Damon Beres 🦇 (@dlberes) January 6, 2021

Both YouTube and Facebook were quicker to remove the video from their sites. YouTube told The Verge that they're "working to quickly remove livestreams and other content that violates our policies, including those against incitement to violence or regarding footage of graphic violence." Facebook's Vice President of Integrity also made a statement about the decision:

This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) January 6, 2021

When the riots began, lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol had been working to certify the election results that President Trump has been insistent on challenging since Joe Biden was announced the new president-elect. They plan to continue their count once the building has been secured.