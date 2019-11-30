This little printer is available in three stylish colors and connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, letting you instantly print your favorite photos using the Instax Mini Link app. It works with Android or iOS phones, making it a great gift idea for practically anyone on your list this year.

Instant print cameras are retro cool and coming back in a big way, but why shell out for a cheap plastic camera when you can get a portable printer like this Fujifim Instax Mini Link instead?

This Fujifilm Instax Mini is a portable printer connects to your phone via Bluetooth and allows you to instantly print your favorite photos with fun frames and filters.

There's much more to this printer than just popping out cute little Polaroid-style photo prints. It also functions as a remote shutter for taking photos with your smartphone using the Mini Link app. There's even motion sensors built into the printer that allow you to tilt the printer to zoom in and out. When you've taken the perfect shot, it takes under 15 for your print to pop out (and another 60 seconds or so for the image to emerge).

This portable printer deal is sold and shipped through Best Buy, where they're offering a $10 discount off the regular price, but you can save an additional $20 by buying through Google Shopping and using the coupon code NOVSAVE19 at checkout.

