The United States and China are in the midst of a trade war, and in the tech space, one of the most severe effects of this has been the impending trade tariffs on various gadgets. However, according to the United States Trade Representatives as of August 13, tariffs on certain technology products are being delayed.

Of the items being delayed from the tariffs, these include "cell phones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing."

These items won't be affected by the tariffs until at least December 15, but it's unclear what'll happen once that date comes. Furthermore, other goods are being excluded from the tariff list entirely due to "health, safety, national security and other factors."