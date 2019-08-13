What you need to know
- The U.S. is delaying phones, laptops, and more from its China tariff list.
- These removals are due to "health, safety, national security and other factors."
- The delay will last until December 15.
The United States and China are in the midst of a trade war, and in the tech space, one of the most severe effects of this has been the impending trade tariffs on various gadgets. However, according to the United States Trade Representatives as of August 13, tariffs on certain technology products are being delayed.
Of the items being delayed from the tariffs, these include "cell phones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing."
These items won't be affected by the tariffs until at least December 15, but it's unclear what'll happen once that date comes. Furthermore, other goods are being excluded from the tariff list entirely due to "health, safety, national security and other factors."
Certain products are being removed from the tariff list based on health, safety, national security and other factors and will not face additional tariffs of 10 percent.
Further, as part of USTR's public comment and hearing process, it was determined that the tariff should be delayed to December 15 for certain articles. Products in this group include, for example, cell phones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing.
USTR intends to conduct an exclusion process for products subject to the additional tariff.
For imports that aren't being delayed or excluded, Chinese imports will see a tariff increase of 10% starting September 1. It's expected that the increased tariffs will impact around $300 billion worth of imports from China.
Assuming the 10% increase goes into effect as planned after December 15, it's likely we'll see increased prices on phones, consoles, and other devices that are imported into the U.S. While it's nice we have a few more months to breathe before this really hits home, it seems to me we're just delaying the inevitable.
OnePlus 7 Pro review, 3 months later: Still my favorite Android phone