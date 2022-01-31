When it comes to smartphone cameras, it's all about 'pure image quality'

What you need to know
- We asked our readers what they cared about most with their smartphone cameras.
- Of the responses, 67% voted for image quality.
- Versatility was also a popular response out of the options.
Over the weekend, we asked our readers what the most important aspect of a smartphone camera was to them. After all, many of the best Android phones offer impressive camera hardware, coupled with AI and software that can pick up where the hardware may be lacking, like with the Pixel 6 series.
Out of more than 550 responses, 67% voted that image quality was the most important thing, which isn't too surprising. After all, companies love to hype up how good their pictures are more than anything. In second place was versatility with 13% of votes. That means some readers care more about having multiple focal lengths or even variable aperture, the latter of which is still very uncommon in smartphones outside of a few Samsung and Sony devices like the Xperia Pro-I.
One reader, jimmy hallmark, says they want a smartphone camera that's just easy to use and requires little effort on their part to get a good image:
I have zero interest in photography. I don't want to take a course in photography just to take the occasional photo. I just need a great point and shoot camera. I want the cam to do all the heavy lifting for me. The pics don't need to be world class just good and clear without effort on my part.
Others agree that it should be about good image quality:
However, another reader, Michael Saxon, is more concerned about having good focal length:
Most of the main cameras on smartphones are very wide, with 35mm equivalent lenses of 25-28mm. This introduces center distortion with any subject closer than 30 feet or so, exaggerating noses on portraits of people, for instance. So, an optical telephoto lens with a 35mm equivalent of at least 70mm is important to me. My old S20FE, and now my new S21FE, have a 76mm equivalent telephoto that makes for extremely clean portraits and closeups. Can't fix that kind of issue in Lightroom.
The poll may be closed, but the conversation continues. What do you care about most when it comes to your smartphone camera?
Camera upgrade
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Let AI do the work
The new Pixel 6 Pro is Google's best smartphone to date, thanks to its smooth 120Hz display, powerful Tensor chip, and versatile triple camera setup that gets you really close to the action without sacrificing quality. Plus, you can shoot impressive videos with HDR, and AI helps to make your images and video shine even more.
