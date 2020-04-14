What you need to know
- Sling is offering free TV streaming to everyone from 5 p.m. EST until midnight daily.
- You don't need a credit card to sign up.
- The promotion scores you free access to the Sling Blue service, which has 50 channels.
Sling has been running a number of promotions to try and keep people at home, and the latest from the streaming service is a new Happy Hour Across America promotion. The idea here is a little different, but it's pretty cool. Basically, Sling TV is offering free access to its streaming service from 5 p.m. EST through midnight EST daily so you can tune in after work and connect to the news at no cost to you.
Sling's group president Warren Schlichting said:
"Since we can't serve you a beverage or basket of hot wings, we're introducing a new kind of happy hour – TV 'on the house' every night. Much like a real happy hour, TV is often a shared experience. So grab your favorite refreshment, tune in with your friends and family, and get those group chats ready."
Getting started is super simple. All you have to do is visit Sling's new sign up page and get started. Like some of the previous promotions, you don't need a credit card to use the service, so it really is free. Of course, if you end up liking Sling, you can sign up for a monthly plan at just $25 for the first month and $35 a month after that.
Sling TV
This new promotion from Sling gives you 7 hours of free TV streaming every single night. Tune in and watch your favorite shows, no credit card required
The promotion gets you access to Sling's Blue service, which includes 50 live channels, a free DVR, and access to lots of on-demand programs. With this promotion, you'll be able to catch new seasons of several shows, including:
- Deadliest Catch (Discovery) season 16 premiere – Tues., April 14
- Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV) season 3 premiere – Wed., April 15
- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo) season 10 premiere – Wed., April 15
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX) season 2 premiere – Wed., April 15
- Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo) season 12, episode 3 – Thurs., April 16
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E!) season 18, episode 4 – Thurs., April 16
- 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined (TLC) limited series premiere – Mon., April 20
- Better Call Saul (AMC) season 5 finale – Mon., April 20
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What is a color filter camera and how does it work on the OnePlus 8 Pro?
OnePlus knows that you can do a lot with a good lens filter. That's why it built one into the OnePlus 8 Pro!
OnePlus 8 Pro has 30W wireless charging — here's how it works
Charge pumps are the secret sauce. What the heck is a charge pump?
It's official — the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been unveiled
Following months of endless rumors, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were officially unveiled on April 14. Here's what OnePlus is bringing to the table for 2020.
Ensure the Moto G7 doesn't ever run out of storage with these microSD cards
The prices for quality microSD cards continue to fall — meaning there's no better time to buy some extra storage for your Moto G7! And nobody likes running out of storage, especially for those who don't upgrade their phone on a yearly basis. So make sure you have enough to last for years to come.