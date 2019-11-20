Sling TV today announced that it's getting a deeper integration on the Google Nest Hub displays, including the new Nest Hub Max.
Here's the gist:
Now you can control Sling with your voice to watch shows on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, or use your voice to cast Sling to a Chromecast-connected TV. You can say "Hey Google, watch HGTV on Sling" (or any available channel you want to see!), as well as command controls like "play," "pause," "skip forward 10 seconds" or "stop" (but why would you ever want to stop Slinging?). On the Nest Hub Max, you can also pau-se and resume content on Sling with Quick Gestures by holding your hand up and looking at the device.
One caveat here: While Chromecast has (and continues to) work just fine, the deeper Nest Hub integration is waiting on a little server-side action from Google, so that you can directly connect your Sling account just like any other supported third-party account. If you use, say, Spotify, with your Nest Hub, that's exactly what we're talking about. Same thing. (And then there's the matter of actually onboarding folks — Google already has instructions for that, though.) Sling tells us that should happen over the next few days, so hang in there.
After that? You'll be able to say things like "Hey, Google — watch CNN on Sling TV" to your Nest Hub, and it'll plop it up on the screen, just like it can currently do with YouTube TV. Very cool.
The big boy
Nest Hub Max
A great big little screen
The Nest Hub Max is a great addition to a any room that could use a display — but maybe not something as large as an actual TV. Plus it doubles for video calling and audio playback.
The service
Sling TV
Pay for (mostly) what you want
Sling TV isn't quite true a la carte TV, but it's closer than anyone else, which lets you watch more and spend less.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google’s Pixel phones could soon begin screening robocalls automatically
Google is working on making its Call Screen feature for Pixel smartphones more effective in fighting robocalls by adding automatic call screening.
Camera flaw allowed Google and Samsung phones to spy on you
Security researchers at Checkmarx found a flaw in Android phones that would allow an attacker to take over your camera app to take photos and videos. Thankfully, Google and Samsung issued patches to fix the vulnerability earlier this year.
Samsung rolls out first Android 10 beta for the Galaxy Note 9
Samsung has released the first Android 10 beta update for the Galaxy Note 9. It is currrently available only in South Korea and the UK.
Guard your Galaxy Watch with a screen protector
The Samsung Galaxy is a fantastic smart watch, which is why, more than anything, you'll need the right screen protector to keep it safe.