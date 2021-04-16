Family-friendly and sports Sling Orange News and entertainment Sling Blue The Sling Orange plan features 32 live channels, including ESPN, CNN, BBC America, and AMC. As part of this plan, you can stream only one channel on one device at a time, whether you're recording something or watching it live. $35/mo. at Sling Pros More affordable than comparable services

Sling TV's Orange and Blue plans offer a solid selection of channels, depending on what your interests are. While the Orange plan includes less channels, the package is perfect for families who want to watch a variety of content together — from your favorite team's next game to the latest episode of Teen Titans Go! If staying up to date on the news or Million Dollar Listing are more your vibe, then the Blue plan may be the one for you.

Sling Orange vs. Sling Blue: Sling Orange

The Sling Orange plan costs $35 per month and features 32 live channels centered mostly in family-friendly content and sports coverage. Among the channels included as part of the Orange plan are ESPN, CNN, Disney Channel, and Freeform. It should also be pointed out that the Sling Orange plan only allows you to stream one channel on one device under the Orange subscription, whether you're recording or watching something live. While some channels vary regionally, here's the full Orange lineup:

A&E

AMC

AXS TV

BBC America

Bloomberg Television

Cartoon Network

Cheddar

Cheddar Big News

Comedy Central

CNN

Disney Channel

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3

EPIX Drive In

Food Network

Freeform

Fuse

History Channel

HGTV

IFC

Lifetime

Newsy

TBS

TNT

Travel Channel

Tribeca Shortlist

Viceland

Sling Orange vs. Sling Blue: Sling Blue

The biggest difference between the Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans is that the Blue plan gives you the ability to stream up to three channles on three devices simultaneously. You'll also find some differences in regard to the selection of channels offered.

While the Blue doesn't necessarily include every Orange channel by default, such as Disney Channel, it does give subscribers access to a handful of channels not available with the Orange subscription. These extras include NBC-owned stations like NBC, USA, Bravo, and SyFy. Another perk of the Blue plan is its inclusion of entertainment-centered channels like Bravo, Comedy Central, and E! Here's the full Blue channel lineup:

A&E

AMC

AXS TV

BBC America

BET

Bravo

Bloomberg Television

Cartoon Network

Cheddar

Cheddar Big News

Comedy Central

CNN

E!

EPIX Drive-In

Food Network

FOX News

Fuse

FX

History Channel

HGTV

HLN

IFC

Lifetime

MSNBC

National Geographic

NBC Select Markets

NBC Sports Network

Newsy

Nick Jr.

NFL Network

SYFY

TBS

TNT

Travel Channel

Tribeca Shortlist

truTV

USA

Viceland

Sling Orange vs. Sling Blue: Which service should you buy?

When it comes to picking which Sling TV plan is best for you, there are a few things to consider. As of January 2021, both the Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans include 50 hours of recording with Cloud DVR. If you need more space than that, you can increase your storage to 200 hours for an extra $5 per month on either plan.

It should also be pointed out that, while Sling TV doesn't currently support 4K streaming, a majority of the channels on both the Orange and Blue plans are available in HD. Additionally, subscribers to either plan will have access to a library of rentals and special Pay-Per-View events to choose from on top of their basic channel packages.

Sling Orange Sling Blue Orange + Blue Price $35/mo. $35/mo. $50/mo. Concurrent streams 1 3 4 Profile limit per account 1 1 1

Sling TV, like YouTube TV, also offers a variety of add-ons for viewers who want more content. The Sports Extra is available for $11 per month for new customers with a subscription to either plan. If you're a fan of professional basketball, in particular, Blue or Orange plan subscribers can chose to add the NBA League Pass for an extra $29 per month.

Sling TV's other bundle options are the Comedy Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Hollywood Extra, and Heartland Extra, which start at an additional $6 per month.

Not convinced about which plan you should pick? Luckily, you don't have to choose. Sling TV subscribers can opt to subscribe to both the Orange and Blue plans, for a joint fee of $50 per month. The joint subscription gives you access to all the channels available on Sling TV, and allows you to stream or record on up to four devices simultaneously. And while the cost of some Sling Extras differ with the joint subscription, the perks might make it worth the few extra dollars.

Sports content and more Sling Orange Live-streaming for the whole family Sling Orange is an an affordable streaming option for families passionate about watching media together or catching the lastest game. With 32 channels to pick from, you'll find something for everyone. $35/mo. at Sling

Be entertained Sling Blue The entertainment content you need Sling Blue is a step up from Sling Orange and offers tons of content across 47 live channels. You can also choose to add on channel bundles to enhance you're viewing experience. $35/mo. at Sling