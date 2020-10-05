Update, October 5 (03:00 pm ET): Most users should be fine now, but problems remain.
What you need to know
- If your're having issues with Slack, it's not just you.
- The company notes some users are experiencing issues on the desktop, web, and mobile clients.
- These issues manifest as connectivity and performance problems, with not all users experiencing it.
Yes, Slack is down this morning, no, that doesn't mean you get off work — it's still Monday.
After reports from social media, the company updated its Status side, warning of an ongoing incident that was affecting "some users" worldwide.
"Some users may be experiencing slowness with Slack in the desktop, browser and mobile at this time. The issue is impacting sending messages and troubles with API calls," the Slack team said. A follow up an hour later didn't offer much hope, noing that "Some users may be unable to connect to Slack, while others are still experiencing general performance issues. Our team is working to get to the bottom of this and we will share more news soon."
We'lll update this post as soon as Slack shares more information. In the meantime, keep calm and email on.
Update, Octoober 5 (03:00 pm ET) — Slack service is mostly back, but some issues remain
Slack says that it's been seeing continued improvement, but some problems linger on. "Things are trending in the right direction, but some customers may still be experiencing issues," the Slack team said.
One UI 2.5 tracker: When will my Samsung Galaxy be updated?
Samsung's next update for One UI is rolling out. Find out which phones are getting it and when!
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Fossil’s new Gen 5E is a 'lite' version of its Gen 5 smartwatch
Fossil has launched a new Gen 5E smartwatch that offers nearly all the essential features of the Gen 5 at a more affordable price point and offers more sizes to choose from.
Spice up your smartphone or tablet with the best icon packs for Android
Being able to customize your device is fantastic as it helps to make your device even more of "your own". With the power of Android, you can use third-party launchers to add custom icon themes and these are just some of our favorites.