Update, October 5 (03:00 pm ET) : Most users should be fine now, but problems remain.

Yes, Slack is down this morning, no, that doesn't mean you get off work — it's still Monday.

After reports from social media, the company updated its Status side, warning of an ongoing incident that was affecting "some users" worldwide.

"Some users may be experiencing slowness with Slack in the desktop, browser and mobile at this time. The issue is impacting sending messages and troubles with API calls," the Slack team said. A follow up an hour later didn't offer much hope, noing that "Some users may be unable to connect to Slack, while others are still experiencing general performance issues. Our team is working to get to the bottom of this and we will share more news soon."

We'lll update this post as soon as Slack shares more information. In the meantime, keep calm and email on.