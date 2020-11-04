The Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds are down to $24.99 today at Best Buy. Amazon has also price-matched this deal, and it's a low price for that retailer as well. This is one of Best Buy's daily deals, so it will probably disappear from both locations at the end of the day. The Sesh Evo normally sell for around $60, and before the Black Friday deals started rolling in they had never dropped in price directly from Best Buy or Amazon.

One day only Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds black The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 5 hours on a single use. The case gives you a total of 24 hours. Has built-in mic for taking calls, water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, and even Tile tech for tracking misplaced earbuds. $24.99 $60.00 $35 off See at Best Buy

You might be surprised at just how good these earbuds are for only costing $25. They have a lot of the features of more advanced devices at a fraction of the cost. The Bluetooth will work seamlessly to pair with your devices, automatically connect, and stream all your audio whether it's music or TV shows or whatever.

The earbuds are IP55 rated. This means they are resistant to water and dust. Essentially when it comes to dirt, you don't have to worry about it interfering with the earbuds' operation, even if a little bit gets in there. The water resistance means you can use these earbuds at the gym or even if you get caught in the rain. They can resist being directly blasted by water from a nozzle, too, at the IPx5 rating.

Use the rechargeable battery to always keep your earbuds juiced up and ready to go. They can last for up to five hours on a single charge. The charging case that comes with them includes extra battery power that will give you up to 24 hours of playtime before you need to plug into a wall somewhere.

The built-in microphone lets you go hands free and make or receive phone calls. You can even use the headset's controls to answer or end your phone call, requiring just a simple press of a button. You won't even have to look at your phone. The controls can also be used to select a different track either forward or back and adjust the volume.