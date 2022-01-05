On the inside, you'll find there's nothing that differentiates the new Skagen Falster Gen 6 with the latest Fossil or Michael Kors watches. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, which should make Wear OS 2 much more manageable. It packs 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM, the same upgraded health sensor for monitoring your vitals, and the same impressive fast charging capabilities to get you to 80% in just over 30 minutes.

Fossil knows its design language isn't for everyone, which is why the company is finally introducing its latest smartwatch under the Skagen brand. The new Skagen Falster Gen 6 is basically a Fossil Gen 6 with a minimal design that we know and love.

The differences are all in the aesthetic, which is largely identical to Skagen's previous model with a minimal, Scandinavian-inspired design. It has a 42mm stainless steel case that houses the 1.28-inch OLED display. Fossil says that it's offering one size with its various colorways as a one-size-fits-all deal so that stylings aren't differentiated for men or women.

This could potentially appeal to women that weren't too fond of Fossil's smaller yet overly flashy 42mm Gen 6 styles. The Skagen Falster Gen 6 only comes in silver-tone, charcoal, and black case colors and is compatible with 20mm watchbands.

Like the Fossil Gen 6 and some of the best Wear OS watches, Skagen Falster Gen 6 will be upgraded to Wear OS 3 later this year, "alongside other updates that will continue to improve the overall user experience." Fossil has previously teased the availability of an Alexa tile and says that it's still "coming soon."

The Skagen Falster Gen 6 retails for $295 and is available starting today.