Besides the lock, the SimpliSafe Smart Lock will also include an external keypad which can be mounted outside the door for entry. It will support adding individual PIN numbers for family members, as well as allowing you to set temporary PINs for guests.

The new $99 smart lock will be one of the thinnest on the market, measuring at 0.9 inches thick. That's rather svelte compared to the Nest x Yale lock which measures 1.5 inches, or the even beefier 2.3-inch August Smart Lock Pro .

SimpliSafe is rated as one of the best smart home security systems here at Android Central, and for good reason. Not only is it affordable, but it's the perfect DIY home security solution with plenty of sensors that are easy to set up. Now, SimpliSafe is about to get even more enticing because it's launching the new SimpliSafe Smart Lock on September 15.

You won't have to use the keypad if you don't want to though. The SimpliSafe Smart Lock will also unlock with a keyfob, your original key, or with the app. Unfortunately, if you want to use the app, you'll have to be on the $25/month remote monitoring plan. That's no big deal if you're currently paying for it, but if you aren't, it could be a deal-breaker.

Another potential downside is that the SimpliSafe Smart Lock is not a standalone smart lock. It is made specifically to work within the SimpliSafe system.

On the upside, that means it will integrate perfectly into the SimpliSafe ecosystem, allowing you to lock the door when arming the system. Plus, it's even set up to prevent the deadbolt from coming out if the door is open, as long as you have a contact sensor installed on the door. That should save you from slamming the deadbolt into the doorframe at least.

The SimpliSafe Smart Lock officially goes on sale on September 15 and will be available from the SimpliSafe website in nickel, cloud, and obsidian color options. It will also be coming to Best Buy stores and Best Buy's website on October 13, with pre-orders beginning in the first of October.

