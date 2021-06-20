Amazon Prime Day is here and the Eero line of routers from Amazon has made it to the party. As a matter of fact, there are tons of great Prime Day deals on Amazon devices.

Building an Eero mesh is one of the easiest ways to get great Wi-Fi coverage all over your house. The Eero 6 is Eero's debut Wi-Fi 6 router with AX1800 speeds in a compact housing. Each Eero 6 node covers up to 1,500 square feet and is easily set up and managed with the powerful Eero app. It's no wonder the Eero 6 is one of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers. With this pack, you get one Eero 6 router and two extenders for a total of 5,000 square feet of coverage, and the compact size makes it easy to place them in the optimal location.

For Prime Day, you can grab this kit for 35% off. That's $98 off the list price. Just make sure you don't need any Ethernet connections on your nodes since this kit will only come with one free. If you need the extra connectivity, you should buy the variant with three Eero 6 routers, which is also on sale, though a bit more expensive.