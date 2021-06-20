Amazon Prime Day is here and the Eero line of routers from Amazon has made it to the party. As a matter of fact, there are tons of great Prime Day deals on Amazon devices.
Building an Eero mesh is one of the easiest ways to get great Wi-Fi coverage all over your house. The Eero 6 is Eero's debut Wi-Fi 6 router with AX1800 speeds in a compact housing. Each Eero 6 node covers up to 1,500 square feet and is easily set up and managed with the powerful Eero app. It's no wonder the Eero 6 is one of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers. With this pack, you get one Eero 6 router and two extenders for a total of 5,000 square feet of coverage, and the compact size makes it easy to place them in the optimal location.
For Prime Day, you can grab this kit for 35% off. That's $98 off the list price. Just make sure you don't need any Ethernet connections on your nodes since this kit will only come with one free. If you need the extra connectivity, you should buy the variant with three Eero 6 routers, which is also on sale, though a bit more expensive.
Eero 6 mesh Wifi system (1 router + 2 extenders) | $98 off at Amazon
Up to 5,000 square feet of coverage and Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 speeds make this Eero 6 mesh system with one router and two extenders a great fit for the fully wireless house. The base Eero 6 router has one open Ethernet port so you can connect a wired device or switch if you need.
One of the best things about moving to Wi-FI 6 for its mesh systems is that Eero can now recommend its compact routers for internet speeds up to 500Mbps. If this seems at odds with the AX1800 speeds, keep in mind that a dual-band mesh system needs to share its resources between connecting devices and connecting to the other mesh routers. In practice, this means a remote node will be able to deliver about half of its 5GHz speed to devices.
Like other dual-band AX1800 routers, the Eero 6 has 1200Mbps of total capacity on its higher 5GHz band and the remaining 600Mbps is available to 2.4GHz devices. You don't need to worry about which of these bands you connect to as your network will only have one Wi-Fi name. The Eero software will recognize what kind of device has connected and will steer it to the proper band. For example, a PC will be moved to the 5GHz band to take advantage of the faster speeds while a smart speaker may be put on 2.4GHz for a more consistent connection.
One great thing about Eero's platform is that all Eeros work with all other Eeros. This means that if you want to expand your Eero mesh down the line, you can grab the Eero that makes the most sense for that area. This also means that if you want to upgrade to a faster solution, you can still use your Eero 6 routers and extenders with the new Eero router for better coverage. When you're building a mesh, you can start small and expand as needed. For most homes, this pack is a great start that can be easily expanded as needed.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Got a new Chromebook? You need these 25 tips and tricks!
Every Chromebook is a powerful tool that's just waiting to be used to its full potential, and once you know a few tricks, you'll feel like you're getting even more value out of your inexpensive computer.
We think the next best Android TV stick just might come from Microsoft
Do you like streaming media? Do you like to play games? Do you like reasonable monthly subscription fees? I think Microsoft is going to have just what you're looking for — and soon.
Google could soon bring one of Apple's best iOS features to Android
According to a new report, Google is creating a "Find My Device" network for Android devices, which will allow you to help other Android users find their lost or stolen devices.
Looking for alternatives to Nest Wifi? Here are the best options.
Google's Nest Wifi might be some of the best-known mesh networking hardware on the market, but it's far from the only option available. If you're looking for alternatives, there are plenty — and many of them blow Google out of the water.