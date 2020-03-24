Best answer: IPv6 can potentially add support for more devices, better security, and more efficient connections. While some older software may not work as expected, most of your network should work fine with IPv6 enabled. You should feel free to enable it unless you start to experience connection issues with older tech.

Will my network work with IPv6?

In years past, everything that connected to a network did so with an IPv4 address assigned to it. Many of us are familiar with its xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx layout, with most of our home networks defaulting to something like 192.168.0.1. Basically, each of the numbers can be from zero to 255, allowing for billions of combinations.

However, with so many different devices coming online there are no longer enough unique IPv4 addresses available. Some software trickery has extended the life of IPv4 greatly but the real solution is moving over to IPv6.

IPv6 offers now trillions of combinations and most of our online devices support the protocol with only some older devices holding us up. Luckily, eero can connect with both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses so for most of us, enabling IPv6 on eero should work like a charm. The eero nodes will even connect to one another with IPv6. Some people have reported some compatibility issues coming from remote connections but with most software, this shouldn't be an issue.

Should I even bother?